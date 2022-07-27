Hurley leaving Cork City to pursue scholarship in America

SCHULL soccer star Ronan Hurley has left Cork City FC in order to pursue a soccer scholarship in the United States.

The West Cork man, who joined City from Lakewood in July 2015, made his first team debut in 2018, and went on to make over 60 first team appearances for the club.

He also continued his studies at University College Cork on a scholarship as part of the club’s partnership with UCC.

Thanks for everything @CorkCityFC , and best of luck for the rest of the season 💚 https://t.co/16pAhWPJqv — Ronan Hurley (@Ronanhurley) July 27, 2022

‘I have absolutely loved my time at Cork City FC. I have been at the club for seven years and have learned so much,’ Hurley said.

‘I have been part of some great occasions, and I have gained great experience, on and off the pitch. Being able to combine my studies at UCC with my football was a really brilliant option for me, and it has now opened the door for me to a new opportunity where I can continue to combine football with my education.

‘I leave Cork City with fond memories and am very proud of having represented the club.’