Hourihane picks up first point as Barnsley draw

CONOR Hourihane picked up his first point as a football manager when Barnsley grabbed a late equaliser at home to Cambridge in a 1-1 draw in League One last weekend.

The Bandon man (34) has been handed the reins at Barnsley until the end of the season following Darrell Clarke’s sacking earlier this month, and Saturday’s clash with Cambridge was Hourihane’s first home game as caretaker manager.

‘It’s good how we finished. We kept at it and kept going, which is pleasing,’ Hourihane said.

‘Full credit, in my opinion, goes to the academy lads. It was refreshing to see – they excited me – but we need to see more from the older lads, and I’ve told them that.

‘Ninety per cent of the crowd stayed behind afterwards and clapped because they had a bit of a go at the end. I’ve just told the lads in there that’s the effort they want to see.’

Hourihane, in his first managerial role, has eight more league games in charge, with Barnsley eight points outside the play-off spots.