Hourihane hoping to inspire Swansea promotion push after joining Swans on loan

CONOR Hourihane is hoping to boost Swansea City’s promotion push from the Championship after joining the club on loan until the end of the season.

The Bandon soccer star hasn’t played for Aston Villa since the end of November and he has jumped at the chance to link up with Swansea, who sit second in the Championship table.

‘The lads have put themselves in a great position, it’s going to be a fantastic run-in and I hope I can help them along over the second half of the season and achieve what we all want to achieve,’ the West Cork man says.

‘I am excited by the challenge, and I want to come down here and achieve.

‘I wanted to get out there and have another challenge, I want to be part of something. I want to cement the side high up the table and try and provide a bit extra over the rest of the season.’

Delighted to have signed for @SwansOfficial on loan until the end of the season. Can’t wait to get going and help the club get back to the premier league ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yogCAWpRQ2 — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) January 20, 2021

Hourihane has experience of winning promotion having been a key player in the Villa team that emerged from the Championship in 2019, and with his eagerness to get back on the pitch he’s certain to prove an asset to Steve Cooper’s high-flying Swans.

‘The gaffer has been great with me when we have spoken, he made it clear he wanted me here and I have heard so many good things about the style of play and what it’s like to live in the city. It just ticked all the boxes and it made the decision quite easy,’ Hourihane says.

‘I am desperate to play, I could have sat around at Villa for the rest of the season, but I want to play. I hope I can bring some experience as I have had a couple of promotions in my career. But I want to add quality too, in terms of goals and assists my numbers have been pretty good in seasons where I have played, so I hope I can bring that here.’

Hourihane will wear the number 14 shirt at Swansea and could make his debut in this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.