Hodnett back, but Wycherley facing another spell out

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

WHEN Munster provided an injury update earlier this week, there was mixed news for two West Cork men.

First, the good news. Rosscarbery’s John Hodnett returned to training this week after a finger injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of February.

This is a huge boost for Hodnett and Munster, as it was initially feared the West Cork man would be in a race against time to make Munster’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with the Northampton Saints on April 7th.

Now, the bad news. Unfortunately, Bantry’s Fineen Wycherley sustained a knee injury with the province which could see the 26-year-old second row side-lined for another spell. Wycherley is due to see a specialist this week to see if the injury requires surgery.

The latest setback to the Bantry man is another blow as he only returned to action at the beginning of February, with shoulder injuries limiting him to just 20 appearances in the last two seasons.

In other news, Clonakilty’s Cian Hurley claimed some silverware last weekend with Garryowen as they defeated Cork Constitution, 22-7, in the Munster Senior Cup last weekend. Hurley was on the scoresheet for the Limerick side. This will come as a great boost to his confidence as he returns from a year on the sidelines after suffering an achilles injury.