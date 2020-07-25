Hodnett and Shannon shine as rampant Rossas run riot

O’Donovan Rossa 4-22

St Nick’s 1-5

KIERAN McCARTHY REPORTS

DONAL Óg Hodnett marked his return to action in style as he was involved in all four O’Donovan Rossa goals in their Cork Senior A FC rout of St Nick’s in Brinny on Saturday.

The former Cork forward played his first competitive game for Skibb since he ruptured his ACL during a challenge game in May 2019, ironically at Brinny too, but thankfully Hodnett came through his comeback unscathed and played the full match.

He finished brilliantly to goal in the sixth minute, taking a pass from Kevin Davis who also impressed as the Rossas let loose on a shell-shocked St Nick’s side that never raised a gallop. Skibb were first to every breaking ball and dominated the entire game. By half time they led 1-13 to 0-3 with Davis, the returning Dave Shannon (who looks in superb shape) and Elliot Connolly all terrorising St Nick’s defence.

Two goals in a devastating burst early in the second half saw Skibb surge 3-14 to 0-2 clear. Donal Óg Hodnett set up both Davis and Dylan Hourihane for well-taken goals. Skibb were in the mood and had another shot cleared off the line before Hourihane’s penalty was saved. Late on Hodnett grabbed his second goal to put the seal on a 26-point hammering.

There will certainly be tougher tests ahead for Skibb in their group which also includes St Michael’s and Ballingeary, but this was the ideal start. Davis looked dangerous throughout, Shannon’s return this season is a big boost, Hodnett’s return is another huge positive, while the Skibb defence was never tested.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Kevin Davis 1-7 (3f); Donal Óg Hodnett 2-1; David Shannon 0-6 (2f); Dylan Hourihane 1-1; Elliot Connolly 0-3; Darren Daly, Thomas Hegarty, Sean Fitzgerald, Rory Byrne 0-1 each.

St Nicks: David Brosnan 1-2 (1f); Liam Coughlan 0-2 (1f); Adam Lynch 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Sean Fitzgerald, Eoin Fitzgerald, Daniel Hazel; Shane O’Driscoll, Paudie Crowley, Darren Daly; Rory Byrne, Colm Fitzgerald; Donal Óg Hodnett, Dylan Hourihane, Elliot Connolly; Thomas Hegarty, David Shannon, Kevin Davis.

St Nicks: Eddie Fuller; David Dunlea, Ken McCarthy-Coade, Alan Hosford; Gearoid Mulcahy, Adam O’Donovan, Rob McCarthy-Coade; James Morrissey, Luke Forde; Adam Lynch, Simon Kennefick, Danny Morris; Liam Coughlan, David Brosnan, Josh Galvin.

Subs: R Byrne for A O’Donovan, James O’Brien for D Morris, Cathal Cullinane for A Hosford.

Referee: E Sheehy (Newcestown).