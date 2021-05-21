Heat wins for Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, and Gary O'Donovan and Lydia Heaphy at World Cup in Lucerne

ALL four Skibbereen rowers in action at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne won their heats on Friday morning and qualified for their A/B semi-finals on Saturday.

European champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy finished first in their lightweight men’s double sculls heat. They dominated from the very start and finished well ahead of the chasing pack. They beat crews from Poland, Portugal, Switzerland and Venezuela, finished with a time of 6:24.98 and moved to the A/B semi-final on Saturday (11.12am).

Gary O’Donovan won his heat in the lightweight men’s single sculls, as the Lisheen man beat crews from Germany, Algeria, Chile and Japan. He took the lead halfway through the race and maintained the strong lead until the finish. Gary finished with a time of 7:10.15 and will race in the A/B semi-final on Saturday morning (9.36am).

Skibb rower Lydia Heaphy finished first in her lightweight women’s single sculls heat. The Leap woman was competing against two Italian crews and a boat from Bulgaria. She raced alongside the Italian boats from the start, took the lead after the 1000-metre mark and finished with a time of 07:54.09. Lydia will now race in the A/B semi-final on Saturday (9.30am).

Blink and you'll miss them.

Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy have won their heat at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne. They're through to Saturday's A/B semi-final. @skibbrowing @RowingIreland pic.twitter.com/jv3KTD3Lzz — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) May 21, 2021

In total, Rowing Ireland had nine crews competing at the World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne. Six of the crews qualified directly to their A/B semi-finals and three will compete in the repechage on Saturday morning.

Both Irish boats in the women’s pair – Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska, and Tara Hanlon and Claire Feerick – will compete in the repechage on Saturday. The men’s double of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle won their heat to progress to the A/B semi-final on Saturday. Sanita Puspure also won her heat in the women’s single scull and will race in the A/B semi-final on Saturday.

The Irish men’s four finished third in their heat and will race in the repechage on Saturday while Daire Lynch will compete in the A/B semi-final of the men’s single sculls on Saturday.