Healy sisters and Tuthill to compete at European Games

DEPENDING on her schedule, Phil Healy could line up alongside her sister Joan in the women’s 4x100m relay at next week’s European Games in Krakow.

The Healy sisters from Ballineen and Kilbrittain hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill have all been named in the 44-person Team Ireland athletics squad for the competition that will be held in the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, from Tuesday, June 20th to 26th.

Olympian Phil has been selected in three events – the women’s 200m, the women’s 4x100m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay – but is unlikely to compete in all. The 28-year-old looks certain to line up in the 200m, so it’s probable that she will then choose between the women’s 4x100m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay. The schedule will have a role to play in her decision.

Phil was in action twice last weekend, as she continues to build towards a busy summer. She ran a 53.11 in Geneva on Saturday and was part of a 4x400m relay team in action in France on Sunday.

‘It’s still not where I’d like to be but I have to trust and go with it, with it all coming back slowly,’ she explains, having earlier this year opened up on her health issues that have disrupted her training and racing since the 2022 World Indoors in March of last year.

The European Games is another opportunity to take a step forward, and her older sister Joan will hope it’s a similar story for the Irish women’s 4x100m relay squad that also includes Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick), Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC), Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) and Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin).

Joan has opened up her outdoor season with a brace of quick 100s, including a 11.69 and a 11.78, while her PB is 11.57. The Ballineen woman knows the Irish women’s 4x100m relay team needs to post fast times this season to qualify for the 2024 World Athletics Relays, which could open the door to the Olympic Games next summer.

As well as Phil Healy, the Irish 4x400m mixed relay team also includes Jack Raftery (UCD AC), Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC), Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) and Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick).

Kilbrittain teenager Nicola Tuthill (19) will get her first taste of a major senior championship when she takes part in the women’s hammer. The UCD student has thrown three PBs already this year, with her new best at 66.57m. Her big aim this summer will be the European Athletics U23 Championships in Finland in July (13th to 16th), but this will be a chance to gain experience at the top level.

While athletics has featured on the European Games programme since 2015, this is the first time that it holds European Championship status, with it doubling up as the European Team Championships.

Team Ireland will be competing in Division Three, with the main objective of the team being to gain enough points and strong enough performances to move into Division Two. Ireland will be up against the following countries: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Malta, Montenegro, Georgia, Armenia, Andorra, Republic of North Macedonia, San Marino, Albania, AASSE (Athletic Association of the Small States of Europe), Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Austria and Israel.

Competition for the Division Three events will take place in the morning of the first three days, June 20th to 22nd. The medals in each category will be awarded after athletes in all divisions have competed, on June 26th.

Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson will also represent Team Ireland at the European Games in Krakow. The two-time WAKO World and European champion will compete in the -79kg light contact in Poland. The kickboxers will compete at the Myslenice Arena between June 30th and July 2nd.