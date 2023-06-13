Healy sisters and Tuthill selected for European Games

THREE West Cork athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the European Games in Krakow this month.

Phil Healy (Bandon AC) has been entered in the 200m, women’s 4x100m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay, her older sister Joan Healy (Leevale AC) is also on the 4x100m relay team, while Kilbrittain teenager Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Bandon AC) will compete in the women’s hammer.

While Athletics has featured on the European Games programme since 2015, this is the first time that it holds European Championship status, with it doubling up as the European Team Championships. The competition takes place in the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, and runs from the 20th of June until the 26th of June, with the Irish athletes competing on the first three days.

Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson will also represent Team Ireland at the European Games in Krakow.