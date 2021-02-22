Sport

Healy sisters and Darragh McElhinney selected on Ireland team for European Indoors

February 22nd, 2021 4:17 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Joan Healy, Phil Healy and Darragh McElhinney will all compete at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

THREE of West Cork’s top athletes have been selected to represent Ireland at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun on March 5th-7th.

Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy (Bandon AC) will compete in the women’s 400m, her older sister Joan Healy (Leevale AC) will race in the 60 metres, while the Ballineen sisters will be joined by Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) who will compete in the men’s 3000m.

In total, a bumper Irish team of 24 athletes has been selected for the European Indoors.

At the Athletics Ireland Micro Meet event last weekend, Phil Healy set a new 400m PB, Darragh McElhinney smashed the Irish U23 3000m indoor record while Joan Healy (60m) and Shane Howard (long jump) were also in action.

