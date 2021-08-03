Sport

Healy misses out on Olympic 400m semi-final by 0.07 seconds

August 3rd, 2021 8:36 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ballineen woman Phil Healy is competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Share this article

PHIL Healy missed out on a place in the women’s 400m semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics by the narrowest of margins.

The Bandon AC star finished fourth in her heat in 51.98, just one place from an automatic spot, and one away from a time qualifier position.

It was just 0.07 seconds that separated Healy from a semi-final berth, posting the second fastest outdoor time of her career in her fourth race of the championships.

However, it wasn’t to be for the Bandon athlete, who leaves the championships as an Olympic finalist, and the first Irish woman to compete in three track and field events at one Olympic Games.

After her race, Healy knew that fresh legs would have made the difference, but was content with her time and performance: ‘I went out there and gave it my all and that’s my second fastest outdoor time ever, but I know if I was fresh it would certainly have been a PB. To fall short again is disappointing, but it definitely gave me comfort today knowing what I did on top of yesterday.’

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.