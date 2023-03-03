Sport

Healy left disappointed after her 60m exit at Europeans

March 3rd, 2023 12:45 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Joan Healy (Leevale AC) ran 7.41 in her 60m heat at the European Indoors on Friday.

BALLINEEN sprinter Joan Healy bowed out of the women’s 60m at the European Indoor Championships on Friday morning.

Running in heat four, the Leevale AC athlete finished fifth in her heat, and the top four advanced to the afternoon’s semi-final as automatic qualifiers.

Healy’s time of 7.41 was 0.11 outside her new 60m PB she ran last week.

 

‘I am really disappointed with that, I just didn’t get out of the blocks. I felt great in warm-up and I came in here having just run a PB and really thought if I matched what I did last week that would be enough,’ Healy told RTÉ Sport.

‘I just didn’t get away at the start, I was just chasing down the track from there on … 7.41 is not where I am at.’

***

