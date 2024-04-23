Healy confirmed in Ireland squad for World Athletics Relay Championships

PHIL HEALY has been named in Ireland’s squad for the upcoming World Athletics Relays which take place in Nassau, the Bahamas next month. The event takes place on Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th and 11 Irish athletes will travel. Bandon AC star Healy has been named in the Mixed 4x400m and Women’s 4x400m teams which will take to the track at the Thomas Robinson Stadium aiming to secure all-important qualification for the Olympic Games that take place in Paris in less than 100 days.

Healy, Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC) were all part of the women’s relay that finished fifth in Glasgow at the World Indoor Athletics Championship last month and all three are in both squads.

‘We go into this championships with real momentum, and a consistent track record of performance delivery from this group of athletes at global championshipss,’ said Christian Malcolm, Athletics Ireland Performance Sprints Lead.

‘It’s the key Olympic qualifier for relays, so competition for a place in Paris will be intense, but we feel this squad is well placed to progress.’