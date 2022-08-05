Sport

Healy and McElhinney to race at European Championships

August 5th, 2022 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Phil Healy and Darragh McElhinney will compete at the European Championships in Munich.

WEST Cork’s leading athletes, Phil Healy and Darragh McElhinney, will both represent Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Munich (August 15-21).

Ballineen Bullet Healy will race in the women’s 400m and with the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team, which also includes Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers) and Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC).

Glengarriff man McElhinney, fresh from his latest record-breaking heroics this week, will race in the men’s 5000m at Munich. Earlier this week he smashed his own national U23 3000m record to 7:42.86 while winning the race at the Meeting Internazionale Citta' di Nembro, in Italy.

  • In next week’s Southern Star Sport we chat to Phil Healy ahead of the Europeans.

***

