‘He handed me an invite so I said I’d come to his party,’ says Cork City star John O'Donovan

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CORK City defender John O’Donovan delivers on and off the pitch – just ask young City supporter Nicholas O'Sullivan.

After City’s opening First Division game of the season on February 16th Nicholas waited outside Turner’s Cross to hand West Cork ace O’Donovan an invite to his 13th birthday party at Clonakilty GAA Club’s Ahamilla complex.

Ardfield native O’Donovan didn’t think twice and took the short spin from home to Ahamilla the following weekend to join the birthday celebrations, much to the delight of the birthday boy – decked out in a City jersey – and his friends.

‘He gave me an invite after our last game at Turner’s Cross, and asked if I would come to his birthday party. It was on in Ahamilla which isn’t too far from me, so I said I’d pop along. I called in for around 15 minutes, took a few pictures and took a few shots as well,’ O’Donovan explained.

‘He goes to City’s home games and to invite me to his party was a lovely thing for him to do, so the least I could do was call in.’

It’s a birthday that Clonakilty Community College first-year student Nicholas will never forget – the day he got to kick around with a Cork City star.