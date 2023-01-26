Hayes joins Cork U20 football set-up as selector

CARBERY Rangers footballer John Hayes has joined the Cork U20 football management team as a selector.

The former Cork forward has replaced James Masters as a selector in Bobbie O'Dwyer's U20 football set-up. He will take his place alongside Ollie O’Sullivan (Garnish), Ciarán Sheehan (Éire Óg) and Kieran Cronin (Legion, Kerry) as selectors.

Hayes previously worked as a Cork senior football selector under Ronan McCarthy in the 2021 season. John’s brother Seamus is also making inroads into the coaching scene as he has taken over as Carbery Rangers senior football manager, and is also involved as a coach/selector with the UCC Freshers football team and coaches with his school Coláiste Chriost Rí.