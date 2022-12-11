Seamus Hayes takes the senior reins at Carbery Rangers

SEAMUS Hayes is the new manager of the Carbery Rangers senior football team.

Hayes takes over the reins of the Rosscarbery outfit from Declan Hayes, who has had to step away for family reasons.

Declan Hayes has been in charge for the past two seasons, with Rangers making real progress this season as they qualified for the Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals. They gave eventual county champions Nemo Rangers a real fright in the quarters, with the city men scraping over the line, 2-4 to 0-9 winners.

Hayes leaves the team in a good place. Seamus Hayes, who was a key player in the Carbery Rangers team that won the club’s first – and only – Cork SFC title in 2016, is keen to continue the good work of his predecessor.

