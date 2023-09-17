Haven and Clon prepare for county premier senior football quarter-finals on West Cork soil

THE battle in Bandon lived up to its billing as heavyweights Castlehaven and Clonakilty slugged it out, and at the end both were left standing in the fight for the Bon Secours Premier SFC title.

Castlehaven took the bragging rights in this Group A clash, winning 1-16 to 1-14, but because Carbery Rangers were stunned by Valley Rovers in the other game, it’s the Haven and Clon who march into the quarter-finals.

Both West Cork teams will also play in their own division, instead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. James McCarthy’s Castlehaven will take on Ballincollig in Enniskeane on Sunday, September 24th (4pm), and the winner will meet St Finbarr’s in the last four. There is the possibility of Haven v the Barr’s in a semi-final for the fourth year in a row, but Ballincollig will be a tricky test.

Martin O’Brien’s Clonakilty will be in action on Saturday, September 23rd, when they play county champions Nemo Rangers in a quarter-final in Bandon (5pm). The winner here will play one of Douglas, St Michael’s or Duhallow in the semi-final; Michael’s and Douglas play-off for a quarter-final spot on September 22nd. The Premier SFC relegation final between Carrigaline and Mallow will be played in Blarney on Sunday, September 24th (3pm).

There were mixed results for West Cork teams in the Bon Secours SAFC in the final round of action. Dohenys’ 3-13 to 1-15 win against Ilen Rovers sees the Dunmanway team straight into the semi-finals, but Ilen are now gripped in a second relegation battle in three seasons – they take on Fermoy in the relegation play-off on Sunday, September 24th in Brinny. On the same day in Coachford, Newcestown play Kanturk in a quarter-final of the same competition.

In the Bon Secours Premier IFC there is a month-watering Muskerry derby to look forward to on Friday night, September 22nd when Cill na Martra and Iveleary collide in a quarter-final; the winner will take on Castletownbere in the last four. The other semi-final, Bantry Blues v Nemo Rangers, will be played in Enniskeane two days later, on September 24th.

Two more Beara teams have also advanced to the knockout stages of their respective championships. In intermediate A football, Adrigole’s quarter-final against St Vincent's will take place in Inchigeela on Saturday, September 23rd, while on the same day in the premier junior football championship, Urhan take on Millstreet in Kealkill.