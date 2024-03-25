Haulie O’Sullivan reveals Cork minor football squad

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THERE’S a distinct West Cork theme to the Cork minor football panel for the 2024 season. Of the 35 players named, 12 are from West Cork, as is the manager, Carbery Rangers’ Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan.

Aaron Keane (Kinsale), Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), Danny O’Donovan (Castlehaven), Dylan Harrington (Clonakilty), Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers), Euan Lehane (Dohenys), Humphrey Canty (Newcestown), James O’Driscoll (Bandon), Niall O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Padraig Tobin (Carbery Rangers), and Sean Whelton (St James) are all part of the squad. The young Rebels begin their campaign on Tuesday, April 30th against Kerry in Austin Stack Park at 7pm.

The 2024 Cork minor football panel: Aaron Keane (Kinsale), Aaron Murphy (Mallow), Ben O’Shea (Mallow), Ben Delaney (Carrigaline), Billy Ryan (Glenville), Caolan Walsh (Ballincollig), Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), Cian Ahern (Ballincollig), Cian Cooney (Clyda Rovers), Cian O’Connor (Ballincollig), Daniel Burke (St Finbarr’s), Daniel Holland (Donoughmore), Daniel Mellerick (Nemo Rangers), Danny Miskella (Ballincollig), Danny O’Donovan (Castlehaven), Dara O’Sullivan (Nemo Rangers), Den Jo O’Riordan (Kilshannig), Dylan Harrington (Clonakilty), Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers), Euan Lehane (Dohenys), Finn O’Dwyer (Cullen), Harry Cogan (Glanmire), Humphrey Canty (Newcestown), Jack Trench (Ballinora), James O’Driscoll (Bandon), James O’Flaherty (Douglas), Joe Mouret (Douglas), Niall O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Padraig McGrath (Douglas), Padraig Tobin (Carbery Rangers), Ryan Crowley (Kilshannig), Scott Barrett (Donoughmore), Sean Murphy (Eire Óg), Sean Whelton (St James).