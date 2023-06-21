Hat-trick of senior wins for Kilmacsimon rowers

IN a great day for the club, Kilmacsimon crews won all three of the senior races at the Glandore regatta, in this the second of South West Rowing’s five championship regattas.

In both the senior women and senior mixed races, they held off strong competition from Galley Flash crews, winning both categories for the second regatta in a row. In the senior men’s race, they had a terrific contest with Courtmacsherry, and in a reversal of the result from round one, they won by the narrowest of margins. The club went on to win in nine out of the 19 categories on offer, earning them the club of the day prize.

The Rosscarbery club, which acted as host club for this regatta, also had impressive results. Both its intermediate men and women’s crews won their categories with impressive times, which indicates that these crews would be well able to compete in the senior grades. The club’s U14 girls also won gold for the second regatta in a row.

A highlight for Galley Flash was its U16 men moving up to win gold, having won silver in Baltimore two weeks ago. Its U14 men won gold for the second regatta in a row, consolidating their position at the top of the results table.

Myross U12 boys crew had a great win, overcoming Galley Flash who had taken the gold in Baltimore. Myross experienced a reversal of their own in the U12 girls’ category, coming in second this time in their contest with a determined Courtmacsherry crew, thus reversing the result from round one.

As well as winning gold in U12 girls, Courtmacsherry’s masters’ women again won to consolidate their position at the top. In the senior men’s category, the Courtmacsherry crew had to give way to Kilmacsimon this week and finished second.

Kilmacabea’s welcome return to South West rowing continued; its crews won the masters men and veteran women categories. Next up is round three of the championships at Union Hall regatta on June 25th.