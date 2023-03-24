Hat-trick of Munster boxing titles for Con

BANTRY ABC’s Con Desmond won his third Munster boxing title in a row on Sunday.

A controlled display of boxing saw Con emerge victorious on a unanimous points decision against his excellent opponent, Charlie O’Donohue of the Ennis ABC from Co Clare, in the Boy 3 (under 13 years) 59kg weight division final at the Dungarvan Sport Centre in Waterford.

Con now progresses to the national boxing finals which will be held at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin on Easter week. He is hoping to go one better than last season’s championships which saw Con come home with the runners-up medal after making it to his first All-Ireland final.