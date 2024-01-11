Harte and Ireland can book spot at Olympics in Paris

DAVID Harte has been included in the 18-player Ireland men’s hockey squad for their Olympic qualification tournament that begins this week.

The Ballinspittle man is a legendary figure in Irish hockey circles, having made over 230 appearances for Ireland as well as twice being crowned World Goalkeeper of the Year.

Harte (35) captained the Green Machine when they competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and the target is to become a two-time Olympian at the Games in Paris this summer.

He made a successful return to the Irish set-up last summer after almost four years away.

The qualification tournament in Valencia starts this Friday, January 13th, and is the final opportunity for nations to reach the summer Olympic hockey tournament in Paris. Eight nations from all over the world have reached this qualification tournament – and there are three places at the Olympics up for grabs.

Ireland (world ranked 13) are in Pool A alongside Ukraine (29), their first opponents on Sunday. Next up is Belgium (2) on Monday, and Ireland finish the Pool A phase against Japan (15) on Wednesday, 17th.

Given there are only three qualification places available from this tournament, it is essential Ireland finish second at least in the pool and preferably win their semi-final to ensure a spot in Paris Next summer. A place could still be secured by the losing semi-finalists were they to win the third place play-off.