Harrington supports Beara fundraiser

BEARA GAA and the Beara SFC winning team of 1997 have set up an online auction to support the future educational needs of James (8) and Molly (4), children of the team’s goalkeeper Padraig Crowley and and his wife Gemma.

The items that are up for auction include an Open Championship pin flag from Royal Birkdale in 2008 signed by 2008 Open champion Padraig Harrington (pictured).

The three-time major winner has also kindly donated a signed polo shirt.

Harrington has strong Beara connections. His father was born and reared in Ardgroom and played football for Cork.

There are a number of four ball green fees also up for auction.

The winner of the auction will be the person with the lowest unique bid and will be able to choose their prize.

The person with the second lowest unique bid will have a choice of the remaining prizes as will the remaining winners.

It will cost €5 to place a bid with bids closing on Saturday, November 5th.

All the bids will be placed online.

All details can be found at http://www.bearagaa.ie/ content_page/10082688/.

Beara GAA Secretary Joseph Blake said: ‘We are very fortunate to have received green fees for some great golf courses and we thank them for that.’

‘I was delighted when I was contacted by Padraig Harrington’s manager offering to send us some signed memorabilia. Golf followers will all remember Padraig’s great win in 2008, especially his second shot into the 71st hole which is regarded as one of the great shots in open history.

‘This raffle gives the public a chance to have a piece of the memorable win. We are very thankful for Padraig's support.’

Explaining the thinking behind the lowest unique bid process the Beara GAA Secretary said: ‘This way it's not the person with the biggest bid that wins but the person with lowest unique bid. For the cost of €5 everyone is in with a chance of winning’.