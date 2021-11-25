Hamilton High School and Clonakilty Community College through to Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

TWO West Cork schools have qualified for the knock-out stages of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

Both Hamilton High School Bandon and Clonakilty Community College are through to the quarter-finals of the prized Munster U19A football competition – and those games will be played in January 2022.

There is the possibility that Skibbereen Community School will join their West Cork neighbours in the last eight, as they have yet to play their must-win game against Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

Hamilton High School defeated Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in their opening game, and they followed that up a strong 1-12 to 0-5 victory against St Flannan’s of Clare in Kilmallock last Friday.

Two days earlier, Clonakilty Community College led the West Cork charge when they beat Kerry school Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne by 1-12 to 1-6 in Millstreet – and this has sent the Clon school powering into the quarter-finals. Colm O’Brien (Owen Gaels) scored five points for Clon, both Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) and Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels) kicked 0-2 each, Philip Flynn (Ibane Gaels) netted Clon CC’s goal, while Michael Walsh (Ibane Gaels), Aaron Ryan (Owen Gaels) and Jim Twomey (Clonakilty) all added points.

This was also Clon’s second win in this season’s Corn Uí Mhuirí after they beat Coláiste Críost Rí in their opening match.

Clonakilty CC v PS Chorcha Dhuibhne: Tadgh O’Neill (Owen Gaels); Dan Twomey (Owen Gaels), James O’Brien (Owen Gaels), Sean O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels); Michael Walsh (Ibane Gaels), Liam Knowles (Clonakilty), Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty); Aaron Ryan (Owen Gaels), Eoin Downey (Clonakilty); Tomás Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), Colm O’Brien (Owen Gaels), Jim Twomey (Clonakilty); Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Philip Flynn (Ibane Gaels), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty). Sub: Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty) for Jim Twomey.