Hamilton High School and Bandon Grammar both in round one of Senior Cup

HAMILTON High School Bandon will make school history when they line out in round one of the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup for the first time.

The Bandon school beat Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig 23-20 in the Senior Cup qualifier in December to book their place in round one of the knockout stages. The Hammies beat Midleton CBS and Villiers School in the qualifiers, too. It means that there are two Bandon schools in round one of the Senior Cup – the Hammies take on St Munchin’s College in Thomond Park on January 16th (1.30pm), while Bandon Grammar School meet Glenstal Abbey on the same day (16th) in Virgin Media Park (2.30pm).

Hammies reward if they win is a round two clash with Ardscoil Rís on January 29th, while if Bandon Grammar win they will play 2015 winners Rockwell College in Fethard Town Park also on January 29th.

In the Munster Schools Boys Junior Cup, Clonakilty Community College won the Junior Cup qualifier and will play Ardscoil Rís in Round 1. The winners of this clash will be away to last season’s beaten finalists CBC in Round 2. Bandon Grammar School are in round two, waiting on a winner of a round-one game.