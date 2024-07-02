Good Evans! West Cork kickboxer Collins wins silver at World Cup event

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE medal factory that is West Cork Kickboxing Club has another rising star who is worth keeping an eye on – Skibbereen teenager Evan Collins has won medals at both the Hungarian and Italian World Cup events this year.

Collins (15), who trains in the club in Skibbereen, recently won a silver medal at the Hungarian World Cup in Budapest, to back up the two bronze medals he won at the Italian World Cup earlier this year.

In Budapest, Evan was up against the best fighters at his weight in Europe, with 30 in the division, but he looked at home on the big stage. He won four fights on his way to the final, beating fighters from the Ukraine, France, Bulgaria and the UK before losing a very close contest to a Hungarian fighter in the final.