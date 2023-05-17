Goleen are up and running after derby win against Muintir Bháire

Goleen 1-9

Muintir Bháire 0-8

TOM LYONS REPORTS

TWO points and bragging rights for Goleen in this local derby clash in the Bon Secours county JBFC in misty Ballydehob.

Surviving a strong second-half comeback by Muintir Bháire in this entertaining battle between the near neighbours, Goleen are off to a good start but it’s not the end of the road for Muintir as the competition is being run on a group basis and they have two more games to play in Group B.

Goleen went 1-2 to 0-0 ahead after seven minutes playing into the breeze but Muintir Bháire settled well and the goal was the only difference by half-time. The second period was only six minutes old when Goleen centre-back Owen Sheehan got his marching orders for a second yellow card and this signalled a take-over by Muintir. Dominating possession, they went in search of scores but some determined defending by the winners and a lack of penetration in Muintir’s attack, saw the Goleen men mainting their lead right to the end.

‘It was a hard battle,’ admitted Goleen mentor Kieran O’Sullivan.

‘We expected that in a local derby and we knew Muintir would put it up to us. We were lucky to get a good start and the goal was vital all through but we were in serious trouble after Owen was sent off.

‘The backs defended well and we finished strongly but we could never relax. It’s a great start to our championship, two points in the bag, but some tough games to come. We’re delighted to get over this local derby and we’ll take it from here.’

Against the breeze and thickening mist, Goleen got off to the perfect start when strong full forward Darren O’Donovan followed his point with a goal in the fourth minute. A point from a free by Michael O’Reilly had Goleen five to the good but Muintir gritted their teeth and strong midfielder Jack O’Driscoll kicked their first score from a free followed by a Ben Egan point. Another Michael O’Reilly free stretched the lead again to four, 1-3 to 0-2, at the end of the first quarter with Michael and Owen Sheehan and Padraig Reidy impressing in the Goleen defence.

At the other end, wing back Mike O’Driscoll was a real standout figure for Muintir, with good defending also by Michael Burke and Dave O’Mahony. Muintir shaded the second quarter, outscoring Goleen by three points to two, with Jack O’Driscoll pointing two frees and Michael Gingell adding one from play. Darren O’Donovan and Tadhg Cullinane kicked two points in reply for Goleen, for whom midfielders Matt Sheehan and Shane O’Leary had good moments. Muintir’s cause wasn’t helped by a black card to the hard-working Timmy O’Sullivan in the 23rd minute.

Leading by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, Goleen quickly stretched their lead to four with a Michael O’Reilly free on the restart. However, any notions the Goleen camp and supporters might have harboured of a comfortable win were quickly dispelled when Owen Sheehan had to take the lonely walk to the line.

Buoyed by the extra man and grabbing control in the middle third through the efforts of Fionn O’Donovan and Jack O’Driscoll, Muintir swept forward and two frees from Jack O’Driscoll halved the lead to two. The excitement was growing now and it was Goleen three in front, 1-7 to 0-7, following a Jake Coughlan point. Credit Muintir goalkeeper Damien O’Sullivan with a couple of great saves to keep his side in contention and it was all to play for in the closing quarter.

When O’Driscoll again cut the gap to two, it seemed Muintir might just pull off a great escape but lack of penetration was their downfall, bar a shot from sub Brendan O’Dwyer that came off the crossbar. The loss of their best forward, Alex Young, to injury didn’t help their cause. With Darren O’Donovan successfully moving outfield, Goleen finally put the result to bed with a pointed 45 from O’Donovan and a free from O’Reilly, 1-9 to 0-8.





Scorers - Goleen: Darren O’Donovan 1-3 (1 45); Michael O’Reilly 0-4f; Tadhg Cullinane, Jake Coughlan 0-1 each. Muintir Bháire: Jack O’Driscoll 0-6 (5f); Ben Egan, Michael Gingell 0-1 each.

Goleen: Ronan Kennedy; Michael Sheehan, Jack O’Driscoll, Ethan Healy; Tadhg Reidy, Owen Sheehan, Padraig Reidy; Matt Sheehan, Shane O’Leary; Patrick Scully, Jason Nyhan, Jake Coughlan; Darren O’Donovan, Tadhg Cullinane, Michael O’Reilly.

Sub: Pa Sheehan for Scully (35).

Muintir Bháire: Damien O’Sullivan; James Mallon, Michael Burke, Owen Stack; Mike O’Driscoll, Dave O’Mahony, Colin Arundel; Fionn Doonan, Jack O’Driscoll; Michael Gingell, Ben Egan, Brian Johnson; Timmy O’Sullivan, Steve O’Driscoll, Alex Young.

Subs: Colm Hegarty for Stack (35), Brendan Dwyer for Young (45).

Referee: Brian Crowley (Castlehaven).