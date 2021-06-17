Goleen and Florida bask in success at Dunmanway races

BY TIM KELLEHER

THEY say on a fine day you can see Florida from Goleen, and owners from both lands had winners at Dunmanway Harness Races on Sunday.

The IHRA Apprentice Championship third leg was a four-runner affair but was a cracking contest won by Dedicace De Rhuys with Jamie Hurley. The winner is owned by John O’Sullivan from Goleen.

IB Flo Jo, a regally bred three-year-old, took the Grade G Pace, with Donal Murphy. The winner is owned in partnership by the Murphy Bros (IB Stables) and Florida-based Bill Donovan who has been instrumental in the development of harness racing and breeding through The Red John Memorial and the Invest in Ourselves breeding programme.

On a beautiful summer’s day one wonders did Donovan and O’Sullivan get to see each other. After all, it’s only the width of the Atlantic Ocean that separates the two.

Driver Jamie Hurly took the driving honours on the day as he weighed in with two winning drives – the second as a four-length winner on Oakwood Maestro in the Grade F & E Pace, Hurley having won the Apprentice Trot earlier in the day.

Racing opened with a four-runner Grade G & F Trot that was won by Destin De Larre for the Kerry-based Quill family who also saw Awesome Dude win the Grade F Pace.

Not to be outdone the Limerick raiders collected two wins, as John Moloney drove his own Pan Cam Income to land the Grade G1 Pace. The top grade pace saw Llywns delight make light of a 40-yard handicap, swooping the fields on the second circuit and holding off the fast finishing Supreme Sunshine. The winner is owned by John Manning Jnr from Limerick and driven by his son Ryan. Racing continues this Saturday, again at Dunmanway.

Results –

Grade G & F Trot: 1. Destin De Larre, S Quill; 2. Banderillo Piya, D Murphy; 3. Highland Princess, S Kane.

Grade G Pace: 1. IB Flo Jo, D Murphy; 2. Darkhill John, J M O’Reilly; 3. Royal Mint II, D McCarthy.

Grade F Pace: 1. Awesome Dude, S Quill; 2. On Top Big C, N Forbes; 3. Two Left Feet, J Hurley.

Grade D C & A Pace: 1. Llywn’s Delight, R Manning; 2. Supreme Sunshine, J Boyle; 3. Brywins Starship, R Kingston.

IHRA Apprentice Series Leg 3: 1. Dedicace De Rhuys, J Hurley; 2. Dinah Washington, J O’Mahony; 3. Vallanzana, O Quill.

Grade G1 Pace: 1. Pan Cam Income, J Moloney; 2. Right of Redemption, P McInerney; 3. Tommy’s Girl, L Kelleher.

Grade F E & D Trot: 1. Brutenor, P Hill; 2. Devoument Absolu, S Kane; 3. Bella Despana, L Kelleher.

Grade F & E Pace: 1. Oakwood Maestro, J Hurley; 2. IB Felicity, J Boyle; 3. Brywins Magician, C O’Reilly.