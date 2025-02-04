Goals from O’Donovan and Hurley fire Skibbereen Community School into Simcox Cup final

Skibbereen CS 2-15

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh 0-4

SKIBBEREEN Community School powered into their third Simcox Cup final in four years after a top-class display against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown in a one-sided semi-final.

The West Cork school wants to regain the senior A county title they last won in 2022, beating Clonakilty Community College in that edition (1-14 to 2-10).

They now await the winners of the other semi-final between Hamilton High School, Bandon and Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, so there is hope for a potential all-West Cork county final. That other last four encounter is expected to be played in February.

The strong Skibbereen team started Monday’s semi-final well and despite playing against a strong breeze, they dominated the early exchanges. Team captain Frank Hurley led by example from his centre back berth as Skibb stormed into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Ilen Rovers’ Seán Connolly was prominent at centre field while Niall O’Callaghan and full forward Danny O’Donovan proved much too difficult for the Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh backline to handle.

While scores were tougher to come by in the second quarter, the West Cork school were on top at half time, leading on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-2. Connolly contributed 0-4 and O’Donovan, Luke O’Sullivan and wing back William O’Donovan all chipped in with a point apiece in the opening half.

On the resumption, Skibb quickly restamped their authority on the game and built an unassailable lead with some outstanding passages of play. Goals from O’Donovan and Hurley underlined the Community School’s dominance on the day as they ran out easy winners.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS were Danny O’Donovan (Castlehaven) 1-4 (2f); Seán Connolly (Ilen Rovers) 0-6 (4f); Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa) 1-0; Luke O’Sullivan (O’Donovan Rossa), Daniel Cleary (Castlehaven) (f), William O’Donovan (Castlehaven), Dan McCarthy (Castlehaven) (f) 0-1 each.