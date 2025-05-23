Glengarriff target spot in county junior B football quarter-finals

IF Glengarriff avoid defeat to Shanballymore on Saturday evening, they’ll progress to the knockout stages of the McCarthy Insurance Group Confined Junior B Football Championship.

The Beara club is currently second in Group 1 after two draws against St Catherines and Araglen, and while Shanballymore are also on two points, Glengarriff have a better scoring difference (0 versus -13). In the same group on Friday, leaders Araglen (three points) take on bottom side St Catherines (one point).

In Group 2, Clann na nGael and Ballinacurra are already guaranteed progression to the knockout stage and their game in Cloughduv on Saturday evening will decide who tops the group.

McCarthy Insurance Group Confined Junior B FC fixtures are as follows: Friday, May 23rd – 7.30pm, Ballyphehane v Belgooly in Ballygarvan; 7.30pm, St Catherines v Araglen in Glanworth. Saturday, May 24th – 7pm, Brian Dillons v Muintir Bhaire in Castletownkenneigh; 7pm, Clann na nGael v Ballinacurra in Cloughduv; 7pm, Glengarriff v Shanballymore in Carrigadrohid.