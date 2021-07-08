Gavin Coombes to make his first senior Ireland start, Fineen Wycherley named on the bench

GAVIN Coombes will make his first senior start for Ireland when they take on the USA at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening (7.15pm) in the final fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series.

The Skibbereen man came off the bench against Japan last weekend to make his senior Ireland debut, and he will feature, at No.8, from the start against the USA.

Uncapped Bantry man Fineen Wycherley has been named amongst the replacements and he could make his senior Ireland debut this Saturday.

The Ireland team is: 15 Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster), 14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster), 13. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster), 12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster), 11. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster), 10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster), 9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), 1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), 2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), 3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster), 4. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster), 5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), 6. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster), 7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster), 8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster).

Replacements: 16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht), 17. Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster), 18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht), 19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), 20. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht), 21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht), 22. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), 23. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster).