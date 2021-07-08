Sport

Gavin Coombes to make his first senior Ireland start, Fineen Wycherley named on the bench

July 8th, 2021 2:37 PM

By Southern Star Team

Gavin Coombes after he won his first senior international cap for Ireland last Saturday. (Photo: @IrishRugby)

Share this article

GAVIN Coombes will make his first senior start for Ireland when they take on the USA at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening (7.15pm) in the final fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series.

The Skibbereen man came off the bench against Japan last weekend to make his senior Ireland debut, and he will feature, at No.8, from the start against the USA.

Uncapped Bantry man Fineen Wycherley has been named amongst the replacements and he could make his senior Ireland debut this Saturday.

The Ireland team is: 15 Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster), 14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster), 13. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster), 12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster), 11. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster), 10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster), 9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), 1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), 2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), 3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster), 4. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster), 5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), 6. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster), 7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster), 8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster).

Replacements: 16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht), 17. Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster), 18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht), 19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), 20. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht), 21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht), 22. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), 23. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster).

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.