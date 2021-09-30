Gavin Coombes starts new season with a bang

SKIBBEREEN rugby juggernaut Gavin Coombes has started the new season like he finished the last: on fire and in try-scoring mode.

Coombes was named Munster men’s player of the year for 2020/21 after an incredible campaign that saw the West Cork man score 15 tries in 22 appearances (17 starts).

In Munster’s season opener against Cell C Sharks last weekend Coombes showed he still has that try-scoring touch as he scored two tries in their 42-17 bonus-point win at Thomond Park in the new United Rugby Championship.

In both halves, and from close range, Coombes muscled his way over the line to show the form that earned him two Ireland senior caps during the summer.

There was more West Cork interest, too, as Bantry’s Fineen Wycherley started for Munster and he’ll be looking to earn a regular starting spot this season.

Munster are back in action at Thomond Park on Saturday night (7.35pm) when they host South African outfit, DHL Stormers.