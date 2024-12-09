Southern Star Ltd. logo
Gavin Coombes signs two-year contract extension with Munster

December 9th, 2024 5:28 PM

By Southern Star Team

Gavin Coombes signs two-year contract extension with Munster Image
Gavin Coombes made his 100th appearance for Munster against Zebre in September. (Photo: @Munsterrugby)

GAVIN Coombes has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

The Skibbereen man has become an integral part of the Munster set-up in recent seasons, and has scored an impressive 47 tries in 106 Munster appearances since making his debut against Cheetahs in 2018.

He is fourth on the list of all-time try-scorers for Munster behind Simon Zebo (73), Keith Earls (64) and Andrew Conway (50).

'Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to announce a two-year contract extension for Gavin Coombes,' the province announced on Monday.

Coombes, who has five tries in seven appearances this season, was a try-scorer in the Champions Cup win against Stade Francais on Saturday.

 

