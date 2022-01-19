Gavin Coombes named in Ireland squad for Six Nations

SKIBBEREEN’S Gavin Coombes has been included in Ireland’s 37-player squad for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship that starts in early February.

Coombes, who scored the match-winning try for Munster against Castres in the Champions Cup last weekend, has won two senior caps, against Japan and the USA last summer.

Having learned his trade with Skibbereen RFC, Coombes has gone on to become one of the hottest prospects in Irish rugby and was named Munster's men's player of the year last season.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Wales on Saturday, February 5th. Then they travel to Paris to take on France the following weekend. On Sunday, February 27th Ireland host Italy. Next up is an away trip to Twickenham to take on England before a home match against Scotland on March 19th.

