Gary shines as Skibb rowers finish the year in style

2016 OLYMPIC silver medallist Gary O’Donovan was one of Skibbereen Rowing Club’s top performers at the recent Muckross Head of the River held at the National Rowing Centre.

The former world rowing champion won three races, including the senior scull, in the final event of the year, as Skibbereen rowers signed off in style. The club’s large squad raced across all age categories, from junior 14, seniors to masters. A large number of junior crews took part in the race before they move up an age category for next year.

All crews started at the start-line of the National Rowing Centre and raced for three kilometres to the finish.

Skibbereen athletes brought home a number of wins throughout all age categories competing:

Senior 4x: Finn O’Reilly, Micheal Hourihane, Ronan Byrne, Gary O’Donovan.

Men 2x: Ronan Byrne, Gary O’Donovan.

Senior scull: Gary O’Donovan.

Inter scull: Michael Hourihane.

J18 scull: Christopher O’Donovan.

J16 scull: Dominic Casey.

J15: Cathal McCarthy.

Men Club 8: Daire Kavanagh, Eoin Murran, Micheal Hourihane, Cathal O’Donovan, Daniel Popielniki, Aengus Riou Allen, Christopher O’Donovan, Finn O’Reilly, cox Orla Hayes.

Club 4+: Daire Kavanagh, Eoin Murran, Cathal O’Donovan, Christopher O’Donovan, cox Orla Hayes.

Club 2x: Aengus Riou Allen, Stephen Harrington.

Men J16 double: Dominic Casey, Cathal McCarthy.

Men J16 pair: Dominic Casey, Cathal McCarthy.

Club double: Alyssa Mannix, Caoimhe Casey.

J16 8+: Hazel Deane, Niamh O’Donovan, Orla Seymour, Alannah Keane, Eimer Martin, Jessica Crowley, Ailise O’Sullivan, Aoife Hendy, cox Denise Walsh.

J15 2x: Audrey McCarthy, Chloe O’Donovan.

J15 scull: Aoife Hendy.

J14 scull: Audrey McCarthy.