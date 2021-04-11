Gary O'Donovan and Lydia Heaphy finish outside the medals at Europeans

GARY O’Donovan left it too late to make his move after he finished fourth in the A final of the lightweight men’s single at the European Rowing Championships in Varese on Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old Skibbereen man was in sixth place for most of the 2000-metre race, but moved up through the field in the closing 500 metres to pass out the German and Spanish boats, but he wasn’t close enough to put himself among the medals.

Gary’s time of 7:05.82 was two seconds behind Poland’s Artur Mikolajczewski in third place, while Italy’s Gabriel Soares took silver and Hungary’s Peter Galambos won gold in 7:01.52.

Meanwhile, Skibbereen rower Lydia Heaphy started strongly and led in the early stages of the lightweight women’s single sculls A final at the Europeans this morning. She was third at 500 metres, but couldn’t keep pace with the front runners and gold went to Alena Furman of Belarus in 7:41.81 while Leap woman Lydia finished in 7:58.70.