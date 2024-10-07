Gary Daly dashes Martin Coppinger’s hopes of back-to-back Willie Whelton Cup titles

MARTIN Coppinger’s bid for back-to-back Willie Whelton Cup titles came unstuck at Grange.

The cup is in honour of Willie Whelton who was a staunch follower of road bowling and a committed follower of the O’Donovan’s from Courtmacsherry, Brendan, Declan and James. The Grange club felt that it was only right and fitting that his memory should be kept alive by putting up a cup in his honour.

Bantry bowler Coppinger was looking for back-to-back wins of this cup and he started favourite against Gary Daly in the €11,400 stake. Coppinger put down a marker with his first, a statement that he was in this final on merit. Daly didn’t get off to the best of starts but got himself back into this score with an incredible third bowl that opened light at the Stud Farm corner to take his first lead by 30 metres.

Coppinger up sight at Hollands Wall with his fourth and Daly got a nice touch of the wall to put him 40 metres ahead. Coppinger unleashed another one of those special ones out of sight to De Barra’s, while Daly was robbed with his next as he played it to perfection but just got caught right, and was three metres behind Coppinger.

Two more bowls each down to the School Cross with Coppinger a valuable 25 metres ahead. Coppinger was rising odds with his eight, but Daly was not letting up as he produced two of the finest up past John Bill’s farm entrance. Coppinger followed these but were it not for the aid of two rubs he would have been well behind. Still, at this juncture he led by 50 metres.

After two more up the rising road for the White House the margin was down to ten metres, with the finish line approaching. Daly opted for the right-hand track here, seldom done but he does have a left hand pull in his bowls, however, he left his bowl out left of the track and it got caught up left, well short of the final bend. It looked like Coppinger was odds-on to win from here. He had to open the bend but what seemed to be a perfectly-played bowl veered off right and unbelievably missed Daly’s tip by ten metres.

Coppinger caught the bend with his 14th and it rolled down the hill just back of the pub, Daly didn’t play his great either but it missed all obstacles, pillars, steps and cars and made the middle of the Car Park winning law. Coppinger’s last hit the stone wall before the line and shot across the road, nothing for Daly to beat.

Daly now joins James O’Donovan, who had won this cup twice, and Martin Coppinger, and presentations of prizes were made by the Whelton family. Daly took home the Willie Whelton Cup and the €2,000 first prize with Coppinger receiving a trophy and €1,200.