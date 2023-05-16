Garnish and Plunkett’s win, Glengariff draw in junior B

GARNISH proved too hot for the Scorchers to handle in the opening weekend of the Bon Secours Confined Junior B Football Championship.

In this Group C clash in Bantry, the Beara side defeated Clann na nGael 1-11 to 0-6, with Garnish racing out of the traps to lead 1-8 to 0-2 at the break. Cian O’Neill scored a 14th-minute goal for the winners while Sean Terry O’Sullivan kicked five first-half points and finished with 0-7 in total. Jerome O’Dwyer, Jack O’Sullivan and Alan O’Sullivan were also on target for Garnish whose next game is against Araglen on June 4th. Clann na nGael will look to bounce back when they play Araglen on Saturday, May 20th.

In Group D Glengarriff drew with Doneraile, 2-12 to 3-9. Shaun O'Sullivan (2-3, 1f), Callum McElhinney (0-4, 1f), Gearoid O'Sullivan (0-2), Ciaran McElhinney (0-2) and Darren Harrington (0-1) all scored for the Beara club. Next up is a clash against Shanballymore (who beat Belgooly 1-12 to 2-3) in Kilmurry on May 20th.

St Oliver Plunkett’s enjoyed a winning start in three-team Group B after beating St Catherine’s 0-10 to 0-3; the Carbery club raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead, led 0-5 to 0-1 at the break and never looked like being caught in the second half. Plunkett’s will play Castlelyons in Ballymaw on May 20th.

