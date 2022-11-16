Galway legend Walsh is Cork senior football team's new coach

CORK football manager John Cleary has strengthened his backroom team with the addition of former Galway and Sligo manager Kevin Walsh as the county’s new football coach.

This is seen as a real coup for Cleary, to get Walsh involved with the Rebels as the two-time Connacht SFC winning manager, whose appointment was ratified at the Cork county board meeting on Tuesday night, brings huge experience to the role.

The two-time All-Ireland winning Galway midfielder arrives into the Cork set-up with a decade of inter-county managerial experience split evenly between his five years with Sligo (2008-13) and his five years with his native county (2015-19).

Also, Cork hurling legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh) has been ratified as coach for the Cork minor hurling team for the 2023 season, linking up with manager of the team Kieran Murphy (Sarsfields). The 2005 All-Ireland winning captain was previously involved with the Cork minor hurlers during Donal Óg Cusack’s one-year tenure in 2020.