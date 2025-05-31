Win dinner with Roy Keane

THE Cork volunteer fundraising branches of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is appealing for support for Guide Dog Day, sponsored by Park2Travel, at their collections across the county on Friday May 23rd including: Bantry, O’Keefe’s SuperValu Bantry, Collin’s SuperValu Carrigaline (May 24th), SuperValu Cobh, Cork city centre, SuperValu Kinsale, Midleton town centre, Clonakilty, Mallow, Macroom and the Wilton Shopping Centre.

Launched by the charity’s ambassador Roy Keane, Guide Dog Day will see communities across the country come together through fundraising collections on May 23rd, a Take the Lead Walk in Ballincollig Regional Park on Sunday 25th May at 11am (seven walks nationwide), and a special competition to win dinner with the football legend.

The current status of dogs is: three litters born so far in 2025 as part of the growing Breeding Programme; 105 puppies are currently being puppy raised by dog lovers in homes across Ireland; 38 pups are undergoing formal training who will hopefully be successfully matched in the coming months; and 50 families are currently on the waiting list for an Assistance Dog.

Tickets are available only at GuideDogs.ie and cost €10 each or six for €50