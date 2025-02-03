GALLERY: Kilmacabea GAA Club celebrates 2024 Carbery success in style 

THE kings of Carbery junior football, Kilmacabea, swapped their jerseys and boots for suits and dancing shoes as they celebrated their 2024 success in style.

Kilmacabea powered back to the top of the charts in Carbery junior football last season, regrouping from their 2023 final loss to Barryroe to get their hands on the big prize in the division again.

Donie O’Donovan, in his first season as manager, helped the Kilmacs find that something extra as they won the title for the fourth time since 2017, and first time since 2020, when they beat Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas in the final. While they came up short in the county series that followed, Kilmacabea will know that they are not that far away from landing the Cork JAFC title they want.

To help their quest, Kilmacabea will campaign in Division 7 of the county football league this year, and the exposure to this level can only help their chances of retaining the Carbery crown in 2025.

The success of the club’s second football team was also celebrated at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, as Kilmacabea also won the Carbery-Beara Division 4A Football League last season.