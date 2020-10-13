Gailtír make better use of the elements as Enniskeane bow out

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

GAILTÍR 1-17

ENNISKEANE 0-9

A POWERFUL second half display enabled All-Ireland intermediate champions Gailtír to see off Enniskeane in the last four of the Munster Camogie Championship at Dunmore East last weekend.

Enniskeane produced a commendable performance in trying conditions but failure to build a first half lead was punished by their Waterford opponents. Level at the break, despite having a gale wind at their backs, the West Cork club were unable to stem the flow of constant Gailtír attacks during the second period.

Annie and Aoife Fitzgerald were in top form for the winners, providing the bulk of Gailtír’s winning total. On the same afternoon, Orla Cronin and Tara Sheehan did their best to keep the scoreboard ticking over, but Enniskeane would live to rue missed opportunities, especially in the first half. Laura Mannix also deserves praise for an all-action display in the centre of the pitch.

As with most recent GAA games, a gale force wind made life difficult for both sets of players and this Munster semi-final proved no different. The Cork champions lost the toss and played with the wind at their backs in the opening half.

Elements

Making full use of the elements, Enniskeane’s Tara Sheehan (two) Eimear O’Brien and Orla Cronin (free) points made it 0-4 apiece at the first water break.

Gailtír were performing admirably in the face of a strengthening wind and Enniskeane’s Kate Corcoran was called upon to make a double-save as the Waterford side grew in confidence. Yet, the visitors managed to add a pair of converted Cronin frees plus an additional Laura Mannix effort.

A 0-7 to 0-7 score was a fair reflection of an evenly-fought opening half an hour. Disappointed at not having built a lead, the West Cork side were guilty of squandering a couple of goal chances before changing ends and facing into an even stronger wind for the second period.

Gailtír simply made better use of the elements in the second half with Anne Fitzgerald’s late goal underlining the Waterford team’s superiority. Fitzgerald would finish with a personal tally of 1-7 on afternoon the home side floated over 10 points during an impressive final 30-minute showing.

To their credit, Enniskeane kept pressing forward with Cronin (free) and Tara Sheehan adding to their team’s total before the final whistle.

This result should not overshadow what has been a memorable year for Enniskeane camogie. The future looks bright for the Carbery club when you consider their U14’s contested a county decider this past weekend and their minors are one step away from a possible county final appearance.

Enniskeane will be back.

Scorers

Gailtír: Annie Fitzgerald (1-7), Aoife Fitzgerald (0-4), Anne Corcoran (0-2), Shauna Fitzgerald (0-2), Una Jackman and Emma Walshe (0-1 each).

Enniskeane: Orla Cronin (0-4, 4 frees), Tara Sheehan (0-3), Eimear O’Brien and Laura Mannix (0-1 each)

Gailtír: Ciara Jackman; Emily Mahony, Margo Heffernan, Sorcha Cantwell; Leah Sheridan, Clodagh Carroll, Hannah Flynn; Kate Lynch, Shauna Fitzgerald; Anne Corcoran, Ciara O’Sullivan, Una Jackman; Alannah O’Sullivan, Annie Fitzgerald, Aoife Fitzgerald.

Subs: Emma Roche, Emma Walshe, Claire Dunne, Sarah Maher, Róisin Flood, Clodagh Hoctor, Jodie Tuohy, Aoife Hartley, Maeve Sheridan and Rachel Jones.

Enniskeane: Kate Corcoran; Danielle Carroll, Celine Nyhan, Kellie Scannell; Louise Duggan, Emma O’Driscoll, Aisling O’Driscoll; Laura Mannix, Eimear O’Brien; Siobhan O’Driscoll, Dáire O’Brien, Orla Cronin; Sinead Hurley, Tara Sheehan, Orla Coughlan.

Subs: Deirdre Browne, Kate McCarthy (captain), Saoirse Fleming, Lauren Corcoran, Ruth O’Driscoll, Caitlin O’Donovan, Julie Anne Hayes, Caroline O’Donovan, Davina Connolly, Eibhlín Mangan, Aoife Sheehan, Labhaoise McCarthy, Ciara O’Donovan, Katie Hennessy, Marguerite Nyhan, Anna Nyhan, Hazel Browne, Laura Cullinane, Rochelle Scannell.

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).