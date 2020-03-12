GAA suspends all games and training until March 29th

ALL GAA, Camogie and Ladies’ Football activity has been suspended until March 29th.
In a joint statement, the GAA has stopped all activity for the next two weeks in response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
‘In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.
‘This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.
‘We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.
‘In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.’
IMPORTANT NOTICE - Covid-19 - Activity Suspended.
The Carbery Board following direction from Croke Park and in line with today's Government announcement, have suspended all games (league and championship) along with all training sessions within the division.
— Carbery GAA (@carberygaa) March 12, 2020
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.