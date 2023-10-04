GAA CLUB NOTES: Kilmeen U17s crowned West Cork champs

Carbery Rangers: On Sunday, the U13s take on Ibane Gaels in a Rebel Óg West U13FL Division 1/2 play-off in Newtown at 11am. There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Consolation prizes: €50, Mike Talbot, c/o Nolan's; €30, Sharon Hayes, Ardagh; €20, Johnny Murphy Jnr, Gullane; €20 O’Reilly’s Londis voucher, Kitty-Mae and Poppy-Rose Hayes, Froe. Next week's jackpot is €7,200.

Castlehaven: Congratulations to Rory Maguire (football) and Damien Cahalane (hurling) on their All-Star nomination.

The minor ladies’ football team won their West Cork A semi-final against Ilen Rovers by 9-6 to 4-18 at Skibbereen last Friday. Early on the game was very even, with Ilen leading by 1-3 to 1-2 after 15 minutes before things opened up. The Haven were 5-2 to 2-7 ahead by half-time. The second half was the same with both teams playing super football. Ilen had Castlehaven under tremendous pressure but the Haven girls replied with goals. Well done to the Haven players and management on a great win, hard luck to the Ilen Rovers team and thanks for a fine sporting game.

Panel: Ciara Dennehy, Niamh O’Driscoll,Emma McCarthy, Abaigh Buckley, Ellen Connolly (0-1), Laura O’Donoghue, Katelyn O’Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy (1-0), Ellen Buckley, Jacinta Connolly (0-3), Ellie McCarthy (2-3), Molly Cahalane, Becca Sheehy (2-0), Niamh O’Sullivan (3-0), Kellie Daly, Kate O’Connell, Grace O’Connell, Grace Bohane, Caoimhe Flannery, Aoife O’Donnell, Amy McCarthy, Grace McCaffrey, Kate O’Brien, Donna Woods.

In the ladies’ county senior B semi-final, Castlehaven had a 3-8 to 0-10 win away to Clonakilty. Two early goals gave the Haven a great start and they controlled the first half to lead by 2-3 to 0-4 at half-time. They held the advantage in the second half and will contest the final this Saturday.

Panel: Emma O'Callaghan, Emma McCarthy, Aideen Santry, Ellen Maguire, Áine Daly, Noreen O'Sullivan, Ellen Buckley, Alice O'Driscoll, Shelly Daly, Emma Daly, Niamh O'Sullivan (2-3), Siobhán Courtney, Hannah Sheehy, Mairéad O'Driscoll (1-1), Gráinne O'Sullivan (0-3), Mairéad Courtney, Ellie McCarthy (0-1), Laura O'Donoghue, Katelyn O'Driscoll, Ciara French, Becca Sheehy, Lisa O'Mahony, Ellen Connolly, Niamh O'Driscoll, Grace O'Connell, Ria Wilson, Jessica McCarthy.

In the Rebel Óg West U17 Division 1 final replay, Castlehaven beat Ibane Gaels by 1-8 to 0-9 at Rosscarbery. A great start by the Haven helped them to lead by 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time but three points from Ibane had them level early in the second half. Ibane had momentum though and led by 0-9 to 0-7 with two minutes left. The Haven boys never panicked and a great move led to a penalty being won, with the gaol putting them ahead before a late point secured victory. Congratulations to the Castlehaven players and management on a great win, a massive result for the underage section of the club. Hard luck to the Ibane team and thanks for two super games. Team: D O’Donoghue; S Maguire, D O’Callaghan, A Buckley; D Courtney, R McCarthy, C Moloney; W O’Donovan, M Crowley; E Buckley, C French, N O’Callaghan; D McCarthy, D Cleary, E Maguire. Subs: L Deasy, E O’Donovan, Z Crowley, C Buckley, S O’Connell, L Dam, J Maguire, A Limrick, D O’Donovan.

Ilen Rovers: Congratulations to Kieran Coughlan, who won the September draw for Rebel Bounty members. Hard luck to our minor ladies who put on an absolutely fantastic display of football in their West Cork Minor A Final against Castlehaven last Friday in Skibbereen. It was a very exciting game and Ilen lost out by a mere three points, 9-6 to 4-18. Thanks to everyone who came to support them. The Haven now qualify for A county series and we wish them well.

The U8 and U10 girls finished up their season with a fun party in the Wild Atlantic Pool in Baltimore. They’ve had a fantastic season with lots of skill development and matches. Thanks to all the coaches and the parents who helped out during the year and well done to all the girls! Best of luck to the U13 boys in their semi-final against Bantry Blues this Friday in Rath at 6pm.

The Christmas merchandise club shop is now open for orders with lots of stocking-fillers and present ideas. Please see our Instagram or Facebook pages for more. Order book closes on October 11th. The social media pages will also feature more 50th-anniversary content over the next few weeks.

Kilmeen/Kilbree: The footballers were crowned West Cork champions on Sunday, beating Aghinagh by 3-16 to 1-3 in Aghinagh. The sides had played out an exciting draw in the earlier rounds of the championship but, while Aghinagh opened the scoring, Kilmeen replied with eight points in a row. Though Aghinagh did get a goal, Kilmeen held a comfortable 0-13 to 1-2 half-time lead.

Two early second-half goals from Louka Mohan and Rory Twohig put Kilmeen firmly in control while a solid defence only allowed one point for the remainder. Captain Cillian Twohig accepted the cup to the delight of all present. Congratulations to all players, mentors Brian O’Donovan, Gavin Twohig, John O’Sullivan, John Murray and Noel Young. The boys play a West Cork hurling semi-final next weekend and look forward to the county stages of the football championship.

Team: Ruairí O’Sullivan, Mark Collins, Tim Bailey, William Young, Oisín Harrington (0-1), Joe Barry, Olan Murphy (0-2), Howard O’Donovan, Rory Twohig (2-6), Cillian Twohig (0-6), Jason Murray, Louka Mohan (1-1), Peter O’Sullivan. Subs: Daniel McCarthy, Shane Keohane, Tadhg O’Brien, Donnacha Keohane, Gearóid Collins, Ben Barry, Shane Clancy, James Scannell.

Congratulations to Eileen Bateman, who won €1,000 in the Rebels’ Bounty draw for September. The local Kilmeen Bounty draw had the following winners: €50 each, Helena Burke, John & Margaret Ryan; €20 each, Felix Daly, Mark Keohane, Fionnán McCarthy, Mairéad O’Donovan, Nicola Whelton. Thanks to all stewards who helped to host the Carbery Rangers-Tadhg Mac Cárthaighs game in Rossmore on Sunday.

O’Donovan Rossa: The junior men lost out to Goleen in the semi-final of the Carbery JBFC last Sunday, 3-9 to 0-10 the final score. The ladies’ county junior A final is on Saturday at 2pm in MTU. Wishing the team and management the very best of luck – please come out and show your support to this wonderful team on Saturday. Congratulations to Grace O'Neill, Orla McCarthy and Shauna Hourihane, who have been selected to play on the West Cork ladies’ U13 and U15 teams.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaighs: The junior A footballers had a good 2-10 to 1-4 win over St Colum’s to advance to the Carbery JAFC semi-finals, where they will face Kilmacabea. The ladies’ team play Carrigaline in the county junior B semi-final on Saturday at 3pm in Aughaville, all support welcome. There was no winner of the club lotto, next week’s jackpot is €1,300.