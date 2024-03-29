GAA CLUB NOTES: Kilbrittain-Timoleague camogie celebrates its 2023 success

CARBERY RANGERS: Fixtures: Friday, 29th – Rebel Óg West U14 Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Bandon, in Bandon at 7pm. Saturday, 30th – Senior Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Ballincollig, in Ardagh at 3pm. Sunday, 31st – Carbery Junior Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Barryroe, in Barryroe at 11.30am. Dylan O’Neill and Padraig Tobin have been selected on this year's Cork minor football panel.

Carbery Rangers lost to Clonakilty, 2-4 to 1-4, in the Rebel Óg West U18 Football League Division 1. Team: Adam Baker, Karl McCarthy, Ben Sheehy, Mark McCarthy, Jo Healy, Dylan Scannell, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jerry McCarthy, Ronan Hayes, Seamus Lane, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack McCarthy, Eric Hicks, Dylan Buckley, Ivan Eady. Subs: Cormac Ó Donnabháin, James Creedon, Ciaran Campbell, Michael McCarthy.

Carbery Rangers won both the Recitation and Novelty Act in the final of Scór Sinsir on Friday last in Ovens – Elaine Moore (recitation), and Eileen McSweeney, Elaine Moore, Claire O’Regan, Isabelle Moore, Eamon O’Donoghue, Riona Hill, Oliva O’Sullivan and Emma O’Flynn (novelty act). Carbery Rangers also won best overall club which is a fantastic achievement. Despite a fantastic performance, it wasn't to be for Carbery Rangers’ figure dancing group (Issy Hayes, Anna Hogan, Ethel Hayes, Kate Cleary, Eirinn Coppinger, Mia Kwoka, Ella Kwoka and Fiadh Coppinger) in this year's final.

CASTLEHAVEN: The senior ladies team played their first senior league Division 1 game away to Glanmire last Sunday, and came home with the points after a 3-8 to 3-4 win. Team: Mairead Courtney, Aine Daly, Jessica McCarthy, Maeve O'Sullivan, Emma McCarthy, Noreen O'Sullivan, Ellen Buckley, Siobhan Courtney (0-1), Shelly Daly, Emma Daly, Hannah Sheehy (2-1), Ellen Maguire, Niamh O'Sullivan (1-0), Mairead O'Driscoll (0-6), Ellie McCarthy, Lisa O’Mahony, Emma O’Callaghan, Amy McCarthy, Becca Sheehy. Castlehaven and Carrigaline U18 teams played out a cracking Rebel Óg County U18 P2 League game last Sunday at Moneyvollihane; the home side won 0-14 to 1-9 after scoring the last six points without reply.

CLANN NA NGAEL: The club was once again wonderfully represented by Davina and Saoirse Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins in the Scór Sinsir county final held last Saturday in Ovens. The multiple county and Munster champions retained their county title in wonderful style and go on to represent the club in the Munster final on April 13th. On Easter Monday the U12 boys’ team will take part in a football blitz at GAA HQ, Croke Park. Playing three games against Shannon Gaels from Ennis, Ballydonoghue from Listowel, and Fr Sheehy’s from Tipperary, the U12s will have the amazing experience of playing on the hallowed turf of Croke Park. There will also be a tour of the GAA museum at the end of play to round off a memorable trip. Fixture: Saturday, 30th – U14 boys, Clann na nGael v Tadhg MacCarthaigh in Drimoleague at 2pm.

ILEN ROVERS: The U21 ladies team plays away to Midleton in the county semi-final on Sunday, 31st, at 3pm. Saorla Carey and Carla O'Regan were involved with the Cork LGFA U16A panel in their win over Kerry on Sunday. They play Tipperary at home on Saturday, 30th, in the final round of the Munster championship. Emma Hurley and the Cork senior ladies panel lost away to Meath last weekend. The U14 boys play their next league match against Sam Maguires on Saturday, 30th, in Dunmanway at 2pm. The premier intermediate team will play Bandon on Sunday, 31st, in Rath at 11.30am. Dan Mac Eoin will be running an Ilen Rovers two-day Easter Camp on Wednesday, April 3rd and Thursday, 4th in Rath GAA Grounds. To book places contact Dan on 086-1278419 via text or WhatsApp. Please include the name and ages of the children when booking spaces. The price of the camp is €25 euro and €20 for subsequent children in the same house. The camp will run from 10am to 2pm.

KILBRITTAIN: Kilbrittain lost to Carrigaline last Friday evening in the Junior A Hurling League, 1-18 to 0-10. Kilbrittain won the Micheál Holland Cup final last Sunday, beating Barryroe 0-17 to 0-10. Please note, the social night for the presentation of the medals is taking place this Sunday, March 31st in the Kilbrittain Inn from 7pm.

KILBRITTAIN-TIMOLEAGUE: All-Star Camogie player Orla Cronin was the guest of honour as Kilbrittain-Timoleague Camogie Club held their 2023 medal presentation evening in the Kilbrittain Community Hall. Enniskeane camogie star Cronin presented gifts to the club’s six Cork representatives – U14, Eva Nagle and Lisa O’Mahony; U15 Niamh O’Mahony and Laura Sexton; U17 Aoife O’Mahony and Ellen Sexton. The club’s county minor A championship winners were also presented with their medals, as were the Carbery U15A winners. Kilbrittain-Timoleague county U12A runners up and U13 Carbery runners up were also celebrated. Outgoing chairperson Mary O'Mahony, and outgoing secretary Sadie Coughlan were also presented with gifts as a token of appreciation.

KILMEEN-KILBREE: Kilmeen’s Oisín Harrington has been named on the Cork minor football panel for 2024. The minor footballers played their second league game against Tadhg na nGael in Rossmore on Sunday morning. Kilmeen were comfortable winners 1-15 to 0-3. Kilbree U14 hurlers recorded a good win over O’Donovan Rossa on Saturday, 5-7 to 3-11.Kilbree junior hurlers had a comfortable win over Clonakilty on Sunday afternoon, 2-23 to 0-10.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The intermediate ladies had a good win in their opening Division 2 league game against Dohenys. The minor boys had a well-deserved draw with Caha Óg in their league game. The U13 girls lost out to Kinsale in the Group 4 league. The U14 hurlers fought back in the second half against Kilmeen, just losing out by two points, 5-4 to 3-8. Fixtures: Friday, 29th – Senior Football League Division 2, O’Donovan Rossa v Valley Rovers in Brinny at 5pm. Saturday, 30th – U13 Girls Group1 League v Ibane Ladies in the Riverside Complex at 10am.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Owen Gaels play St Colum’s in the U14 Football League this Saturday, 30th, in Kealkill at 2pm. Owen Gaels take on Ballygarvan in the U16 Hurling League this Monday, April 1st, in Ballygarvan at 7pm. Owen Gaels won against St James in the U14 Hurling League last Sunday in Ardfield.