GAA CLUB NOTES: Fantastic Kilbree U15 hurlers complete league and cup double

CARBERY RANGERS: Carbery Rangers U15 footballers are West Cork champions after their 4-8 to 1-7 win over Sam Maguires in the replay in Clonakilty on Sunday. From the throw in, Rangers completely dominated proceedings, and raced into a two-point lead. Sam's were awarded a penalty which they scored but after that it was Carbery Rangers who remained in control, with Dylan Scannell and Padraig Tobin dictating proceedings from the back. Rangers led at half time 1-5 to 1-3, Dylan O’Neill with the goal. Within seconds of the restart Eric Hicks goaled and two further goals from O’Neill and super performances in all positions earned Rangers a very well-deserved win. The football they played was outstanding to watch and a credit to their management team of John Murphy Jnr, Denis Calnan, Ronan Milner, Conor O’Callaghan, Padraig Hicks and Niall Flavin. Captain Padraig Tobin received the cup from Rebel Óg West Chairman Eddie Hayes. Panel: Adam Baker, Karl McCarthy, Ben Sheehy, Michael McCarthy, Sean Cuinnea, Padraig Tobin (Captain), Dylan Scannell, Cathal Buchanan, Jerry McCarthy, Seamus Lane, Ronan Hayes, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Eric Hicks, Dylan O’Neill, Ivan Eady, Jack McCarthy, Rory Hayes, Kevin Duffy, Sean Sheehy, Cormac O’Donnabháin, Jamie Buchanan, Ciaran Cambell. Well done to Carbery Rangers’ U7 footballers and their management who took part in the Monster Blitz last Saturday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. There was no winner of this week's Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 3, 20, 29. €50, Donal Santry, The Curragh; €30 Josephine Randles Curaheen; €20 Adrian Downey; €20 Londis voucher sponsored by O'Reillys, Fin Hayes Warren Rd. Next week’s Jackpot is €2,300. FIXTURES – Saturday, 8th: Rebel Og West U15 Football League Cup Final, Carbery Rangers v Newcestown in Rosscarbery at 4pm. Sunday 9th: Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior C/ D Football Championship, Carbery Rangers v Kilmacabea in Leap at 12pm.

CASTLEHAVEN: The Castlehaven ladies team created history last Saturday by winning the intermediate county title. These group of players for four consecutive years won the Junior C 2019, B in 2020, A in 2021 and now the Intermediate 2022. There is great credit due to the Ladies club for the hard work over the last 12 years. It will be great for the club to be playing senior football in mens and Ladies for 2023. The mens’ team lost by four to St Finbarr's. It is always tough to lose a championship game especially a semi-final. The players left everything on the field. Huge credit to the players and management for the commitment, effort, hard work and sacrifices they made throughout the season. The Castlehaven U17 team lost to Kilmurry 3-11 to 0-10 last Saturday evening in Brinny for the U17 Div 2 County semi final. The Haven never gave up but goals win games. Overall the team and management can look back on a very successful year especially winning the Regional final. Team: Adam Limrick; Donnagh Courtney, William O'Donovan, Davin Limrick; Callum Moloney, Donal O'Callaghan, Ryan McCarthy; Killian French, James Buckley; Mark Crowley, Daniel Cleary, Stephen Kearney; Dan McCarthy, Michael Maguire, Danny O'Donovan. Subs: Eamonn O'Donovan, Aaron Buckley, Niall Buckley, James Maguire, Eoin Maguire, Niall O'Callaghan, Sean Maguire, Daniel Courtney, Liam O'Mahony.

ILEN ROVERS: The U15 boys team and mentors narrowly lost their regional west final by two points to Urhan. Great credit is due to all players for their efforts throughout the year. They still have a league final to work towards in the coming weeks. The U12B girls play St Colum's in their county semi-final on Saturday, 8th, at 11am in Clonakilty. St. Finbarr’s and Macroom contest the other semi-final. The U13 boys face Naomh Abán on Sunday, 9th, in Rath at 4.30pm in the Rebel Óg, Division 2 semi final. If you’d like to perform or help in any way for IlenSync II on November 19th, please contact Dominic Casey (086-3950621).

KILMACABEA: Pride of place this week has to go to the U13 Footballers who won the league title after defeating Caha Og by 4-14 to 2-8. A large crowd watched on as the Kilmacs led by 1-9 to 0-5 at half time. They kept up the wonderful display in the second half and ran out comfortable winners in the end. It was the captain Aodan Murphy who accepted the league shield. There’s been great work put in by mentors John O’Donovan (Bawnfune), Ted O’Donovan and club coaching officer Des Murphy. The U7’s got the opportunity to take part in the Cork GAA Monster blitz played on the 4G pitch in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. This group had a super morning. John William Goulding Park was a hive of activity on Sunday as the annual Fr Crowley Cup and Fr Pat O’Sullivan Cup tournaments took place. Over 70 girls and boys took part in both tournaments which are for primary school kids of the parish and each of the teams were also managed by young adults which was brilliant to see. It was a delighted Jack O’Donovan who received the Fr Crowley Cup from Peter Crowley while Zoe O’Brien was the winning captain of the Fr Pat O’Sullivan Cup. The Junior C/D Championship gets underway on Sunday the 9th, when our Junior C Footballers take on Carbery Rangers in Leap at 12pm.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: The U15s beat St James 3-12 to 1-5 in the hurling championship. The Ardfield boys scored an early goal but Oisín Harrington hit the net straight after. Further scores by Jason Murray and William Young gave Kilbree a 2-6 to 1-2 half-time advantage. Kilbree’s defence was superb led by captain Olan Murphy. Shane Clancy cleared an incredible amount of ball while Rory McCarthy and Howard O’Donovan controlled midfield. Murphy accepted the cup on behalf of the team. This win ensured the boys completed the championship and league double. Thanks to Mike Keohane, Noel Young and John Murray for their great work. This team will now compete in the county championship in two weeks. On Sunday the same group of players beat Kilmurry 7-13 to 3-5 in the football championship. Three Kilmeen goals scored by Howard O’Donovan, Jason Murray and Rory Twohig put distance between both sides at half-time, 3-6 to 0-4. Captain Harrington scored 3-1 in the second half. They play Ahan Gaels in the final next weekend. Goals by Eamon Shanahan and Damien O’Gorman proved to be the difference as the Junior A side beat Diarmuid Ó’Mathúnas 2-18 to 1-15. The Junior B hurlers completed their championship group campaign with a narrow 2-14 to 2-12 victory against Gabriel Rangers. The goals coming from Ray Shanahan and Daniel O’Donovan. Kilbree now progress to a semi-final date against Barryroe, a fixture which will take place in the coming weekend, the date and venue have yet to be confirmed. The Kilbree junior B camogie team lost out 1-17 to 0-4 against Youghal. This side have won two counties in three years and will no doubt be back to compete again next year. The minor camogie girls play Aghabullogue in Rossmore this Sunday in the second round of the Premier county championship. The U12 camogie girls lost against Nemo Rangers by a single point in the county league. The U7 football team played in a blitz in Pairc Uí Chaoimh 4G on Saturday. Congratulations to Phyllis and Tim Callanan who won €250 in the Rebels’ Bounty September draw. The winners of the Kilmeen Bounty local draw were: €50 Denis O’Donovan and Justin Young; €20 Kevin O’Driscoll, Charles Dullea, Lorraine Nolan, Mary Whelton Hayes and Marie Dorgan.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT'S: Owen Gaels won against Castletownbere in the U13 Football League Semi Final 11-4 to 0-11. FIXTURES – Saturday 8th: U13 football league final, Owen Gaels v Kilmeen in Enniskeane at 11am.

TADHG MACCARTHAIGH: The junior C ladies booked their place in the county final after an inspired comeback against St Michael's. Trailing by 12 with less than 10 minutes remaining, the girls fought back eek out a draw at full time and with the scores still level at 7-15 to 5-21 after extra time, the game was decided by 25m free kicks with Caheragh winning out on a score of 4-2. The county final will be played on Saturday 15th, time and venue tbc. The U12 footballers were in league final action over the weekend beating Argideen Rangers on a score of 2-12 to 1-9. The U17’s defeated Clondrohid in their league shield playoff semi-final on a score of 3-14 to 2-8. Fortunes were reversed for the U15s who were beaten in their semi-final by Clondrohid on a score of 4-13 to 3-10. The Junior C footballers get their championship campaign underway against St Colum’s this Saturday at 8pm in Aughaville. Club lotto jackpot this week: €2,650.