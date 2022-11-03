GAA CLUB NOTES: Carbery Rangers will hold the Tony Murphy Memorial Cup on Friday

CARBERY RANGERS: Carbery Rangers will hold the Tony Murphy Memorial Cup in memory of one of our greatest footballers, Tony Murphy, this Friday, November 4th in the Newtown Astro Pitch at 5.15pm. There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 12, 17, 34. Prizes: €50; Tommy Fitzpatrick, Ardfield. €30; Mary and Pat Clancy Burgatia. €20; Blaithín O'Sullivan, Lady's Cross. €20 Londis voucher sponsored by O'Reillys; Yvonne Scannell, Derryduff. Next week's Jackpot is €2700. FIXTURES – Saturday 5th: Carbery Junior C/D FC, Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven at 4pm in Castlehaven. Sunday 6th: Carbery Clona Dairy U21 AFC semi-final, Carbery Rangers v Ibane Gaels at 3pm in Ardfield.

CASTLEHAVEN: The Castlehaven U15 team gave a tremendous performance to defeat Beara in the West Cork U15 final last Sunday at Kealkil, 2-10 to 2-8. Castlehaven lead at half time by 0-7 to 0-3 with both sides kicking nice scores. Beara were excellent after the break and outscored Castlehaven by 2-4 to 0-1. Beara were leading by 2-8 to 1-8 on the 59th minute but the Castlehaven side never panicked and showed great spirit by scoring 1-2late in the game. Congratulations to the team and management on a great win and a brilliant team performance. Thanks to the Beara team for the great game. Panel: Amy McCarthy, Grace Bohane, Niamh O’Driscoll, Grace Hickey, Kate O’Brien, Katelyn O’Driscoll, Abaigh Buckley, Grace O’Connell, Ellen Buckley, Kate O’Connell, Ellen Connolly, Jacinta Connolly, Lauren McCarthy, Caoimhe Flannery, Emma Limrick, Grace McCaffrey, Donna Woods, Eve Minihane, Grace O’Donoghue, Heidi Harnedy, Clodagh Deasy.

ILEN ROVERS: Commiserations to the U13 boys who lost out to Bandon in their West Cork final. Understrength on the day, they put up a gallant fight and played some excellent football. We are starting a series of strength & conditioning sessions for under aged teams, aged 12-18, for the winter months. Thanks to Hughie O’Neill for preparing these. Contact individual coaches for more info. Only three weeks to go to Ilen Sync on November 19th. Get your tickets now for what promises to be a great night. There was no winner of this week’s lotto. Numbers drawn were 13, 22, 25. Next weeks Jackpot is €1200.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: Kilmeen and Castleventry parish priest Fr John Collins recently moved to Ballinora. A function was held on Thursday night to celebrate his time within the parish. Fr John was a great supporter of GAA and camogie within our parish. He had a genuine interest in upcoming fixtures, results, match reports etc. His departure has left a huge void in our parish and we will greatly miss him. Congratulations to Clare and Seamus Hayes who won €250 in the October Rebels’ Bounty draw. The local Kilmeen Bounty winners were as follows: €50 John O’Sullivan and David Curran; €20 Jerh Daly, Orla Twohig, Stephen Buttimer, Dermot Lawlor and Kenneth Anderson.