GAA Abroad: Nine West Cork locals give insight into GAA in their newly adopted homes

SEÁN HOLLAND chats to nine West Cork locals lining out for clubs dotted all over the world to learn more about the GAA landscape abroad

BARRY COLLINS

(Bandon to Vancouver)

BANDON’S Barry Collins, who was named in Carbery’s first-ever All-Star football team, is currently playing with Irish Sporting and Social Club (ISSC) Vancouver. He talks about some of the challenges and rewards he experiences when playing GAA in Canada, which included having to leave the field due to a couple of unusual patrons.

‘It’s the first time I’ve seen a game being abandoned because two black bears appeared on the pitch side! Apart from that, I suppose most people here are on two-year visas so you have a big turnover each year in the club,’ he explains.

‘In terms of rewards, this year we brought home ISSC’s first silverware since 2019, so it was good to be back playing in competitive games. Outside of the matches and training, the clubs are great for organising other events throughout the year.’

One would assume the two bears were thrown out for not paying entry at the gate!

JACK O’SULLIVAN

(Adrigole to London)

THE towering figure of Jack O’Sullivan from Adrigole is now plying his trade in London. Amongst the skyscrapers in London, the sky-scraper from Beara is now catching kickouts for Kerry Kingdom Gaels.

‘When I moved over my friends were playing with a team called KKG,’ he says.

‘I still enjoy playing a bit of football, so I said I’d go for it and I’m loving it. It’s a great way to connect with other Irish lads living here in London.’

A well-travelled man, Jack also experienced GAA life in Vancouver.

‘It’s very helpful to get involved with the local GAA clubs. I played in Canada, in Vancouver, for two years prior as well. It can make things a lot easier in terms of settling into a new city. I played in a GAA tournament in Victoria that had about eight teams and it was a great way to meet and socialise with other Irish people living in Canada.’

When asked whether it would be an idea to implement more of those social tournaments in Ireland, he was quick to respond that many at home enjoy themselves as it is.

‘Teams at home do plenty of socialising already!’

ADRIAN CROSTON

(O'Donovan Rossa to New York)

O’Donovan Rossa stalwart Adrian Croston is playing with Cork GFC in New York. The Skibbereen man explains that there's no shortage of familiar faces involved in his club in the Big Apple.

‘There’s a massive Irish community in New York, especially a Cork community so it was hard not to get involved. Also, being involved with the GAA helped me get a job when I immigrated in 2019. Most players find employment through a GAA club,’ Adrian explains.

‘Comparing it to my experience in West Cork is a funny one because the Cork NY club is represented by so many West Cork clubs such as Dohenys, Bantry Blues, Muintir Bháire, Urhan, Adrigole, Castletownbere, and, of course, my own club O’Donovan Rossa. Instead of playing against these guys, we’re playing together.’ Adrian explains that while social tournaments are a great way to meet other Irish people abroad, they are also critical for raising funds. ‘Running a GAA club abroad is not cheap. While the social aspect is very beneficial, the main benefit of hosting a social weekend or a tournament is the financial aspect of raising money for the club. For Cork NY we also have an annual golf outing each year. The club had a golf social for the players and members in Ocean City Maryland, five hours away from NYC.’

AARON HAYES

(St James to Barcelona)

TWO-TIME Carbery JAFC winner and former Carbery dual star Aaron Hayes, from St James, plays in Spain with Barcelona Gaels; he moved to the Spanish city in 2023. Even though he’s located down by the Mediterranean, he still keeps a keen eye on how his home club is fairing.

‘I might not be playing with St James this year but I genuinely think I’m more nervous about the games now than I would be at home. It’s so tough waiting for text updates or refreshing Twitter feeds during the game,’ he says.

‘I remember last year, I got Shane O’Driscoll to video-call me and go on the pitch for the West Cork semi-final penalty shootout against Mathunas. I was very stressed! It’s pretty easy to keep up to date with what goes on in our club though. I’m still involved in all the group chats and keep in touch with family and friends who are still involved. For other matches, Twitter is the main go-to, I’d always look up the results from home every weekend.’

CAROLINE MURPHY

(Kilbrittain to Dubai)

FORMER Kilbrittain senior camogie player Caroline Murphy is living in Dubai and playing with Dubai Celts. GAA in Dubai is a great way of meeting Irish people abroad as she notes.

‘Let’s face it, there’s no better way to meet people than through pucking a ball around. It’s definitely different from back home though, where it’s all about tradition and the parish rivalry, but in Dubai, it’s a bit more laid-back and a great mix of people just looking for a bit of craic and a connection to home,’ she says.

Caroline explains the challenges of playing in Dubai and notes how due to the level of Irish living in Dubai, the standard is pretty good.

‘The set-up is definitely different. Back in West Cork, we’ve got dedicated pitches and everything is super organised. Here in Dubai, we’re making do with whatever space we can find.

‘Playing in 30 to 40 degrees takes some getting used to, and finding decent pitches can be a pain. Sometimes the pitches are shared fields and full of sand. But honestly, the standard is still very good, and you can take it as seriously as you want, depending on your level.

‘Whether you’re looking to be competitive or just want to play for the craic, there’s a spot for everyone.’

SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

(Clonakilty to Perth)

Speedy Clonakilty forward Seán O’Donoghue plays with Southern Districts GAA club in Perth. Having played his whole life, to join a GAA club was always the priority when moving to Western Australia.

‘I’ve been playing GAA since I was four years old, so it’s tough to just drop it. It played a massive part in helping me get to know people. I’d always tell people to join a GAA team out here, even if you didn’t play at home. Not only do you get to make new friends, but you also make contacts for work and housing, which can be tough to find at times,’ he says.

Seán joined Southern Districts GAA where he found a unique sense of camaraderie. ‘Your first club will always be your main one, but over here, you’re playing with lads from all over Ireland who are all in the same situation as yourself, so there’s a different kind of bond. It’s like a home away from home.’ But despite that, Seán admits he longs to return to Clonakilty. ‘Even though I’m out here in Perth at the moment, I’m always thinking in the back of my mind of going back home for championship in the future.’

DAVID KIELY

(Barryroe to Auckland)

FORMER Barryroe captain David Kiely is living in Auckland since late 2022 and plays with St Patrick’s Emerald City. Auckland wouldn’t be the most popular of destinations for Irish people to emigrate to, so once word got out the talented Barryroe man was moving clubs, like his older brother Robbie, those in New Zealand wasted no time in trying to recruit him.

‘When I moved to Auckland, one of the first things I did was to look for somewhere to play GAA to find some more Irish in the community,’ David says.

‘The recruitment is a funny process as well because when I was in the queue boarding my flight to Dubai, a person behind me caught wind of me moving to Auckland and immediately started trying to recruit me for a local team over here which I thought was very random. However, once I started working, a couple of the other Irish people were affiliated with St Patrick’s Emerald City so I joined them.’

DANIEL O’DONOVAN

(Kilmeen/Kilbree to Melbourne)

TWO-TIME Carbery JAHC winner and former Kilmeen/Kilbree player and secretary Daniel O’Donovan now plays for Padraig Pearses in Melbourne. He explains how the GAA season is organised in Australia.

‘We have our own split-season similar to back home. November to February consists of three tournaments (7s, 9s and 11s) and March to June is your league and championship. One of the big differences is not having your own pitch to train on. All teams would have to either train in local parks without goalposts or on AFL Ovals,’ he says. Daniel fill us in on how Melbourne plays host to the biggest weekend in the Australian GAA calendar: the Melbourne 7s.

‘Anyone who has been to Australia would know how big the Melbourne 7s is. There were over 70 teams lined out in all four codes from different states all over Australia in February this year, and it was hosted by our own club Padraig Pearses. Thousands of Irish come to Gaelic Park for it and it seems to be growing every year.’

LINDA COLLINS

(Courcey Rovers to Sydney)

Former Cork camogie captain Linda Collins is playing with Clan Na Gael in Sydney. Staying in Australia wasn’t the initial plan for Linda but the GAA community there made her reconsider.

‘When I came over initially I brought my hurley and helmet just in case,’ she says. ‘I didn’t think I was going to play. I wanted to take a break. But Maria Walsh from Milford got onto me and asked me to go down for a puck. There was a BBQ so I went, met lots of people who were all signing up too so I got sucked in. I ended up signing up and meeting my best friends. I honestly would say I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for camogie.

‘The initial plan was to come for four months and then move back home. I was training for Cork out here with a programme from (then Cork manager) Matthew Twomey and after a few months of making the best memories, training with girls from different counties, and going out with all like-minded people, it made such a difference. Everyone was making the same commitment, people were going to training because they wanted to, it’s not a chore. The sun is shining so everyone wants to be out and it gives everyone a sense of community and a bit of home.’