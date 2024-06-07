From Captain to Coach: Conor Hourihane returns to Barnsley

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

BANDON's own, Conor Hourihane, is returning to his former club Barnsley on a multi-year deal as a First Team Coach and Player before assuming full time First Team Coach responsibilities in two years’ time.

Hourihane first joined Barnsley in 2014 from Plymouth Argyle and quickly went on to make his mark with the club, along with making 112 appearances and scoring 29 goals, he led them to two trophies during the 2015/16 season. The first trip to Wembley saw a win against Oxford United in the final of the Football League Trophy, before beating Millwall in the League One Play-off final, sending Barnsley back to the Championship.

It was here at Barnsley which gave Hourihane the springboard for his stellar playing career and he has decided to return to Oakwell with a career in management next on his list of goals.

Hourihane will link up with Darrell Clarke and Martin Devaney to form a crucial part of the club’s new look coaching and leadership team, performing duties on and off the pitch, as the League One side aim to get back to the Championship.

'To start the next phase of my career here, at a club I have such a history with is special to me and my family. I can’t wait to join Darrell’s coaching staff and to get back to playing on Oakwell too. It feels like I am home', Hourihane said.