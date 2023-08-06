Sport

Four reasons why Cork can win All-Ireland camogie final

August 6th, 2023 12:00 PM

By Matthew Hurley

Pictured are Waterford’s Keeley Corbett-Barry with Amy O’Connor of Cork ahead of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final. (Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

EXPERIENCE: Aisling Thompson. Katrina Mackey. Amy O’Connor. Hannah Looney. Just some of the Cork players who know what it takes to win an All-Ireland. No Waterford player can say that. It will count for a lot on Sunday, especially going into the closing stages.

 

FOREWARNED: The last time the Rebels played Waterford, they lost 1-18 to 1-15 in the Munster championship at the end of April. Cork boss Matthew Twomey will know the Deise’s threat and will come up with a plan to stop it. Worth noting too that Waterford almost beat Cork in the All-Ireland semi final in 2022 in Croke Park.

 

BENCH: Cork brought on five subs against Galway. Aisling Thompson, Laura Hayes, Cliona Healy, Orla Cronin and Orlaith Cahalane. All are potential match-winners, which is a plus for Cork. These ‘finishers’ could make the difference here. This squad now has strength in depth that, perhaps, it was lacking before.

 

DETERMINED: Four major finals in the last three years, lost them all, including the last two All-Ireland deciders. Cork will have that stat in their minds during the week and will be gunning to right those wrongs. This is a huge opportunity to do that against a side that weren’t considered in the top three before the season.

