Four changes for Cork as they prepare for Limerick battle

CORK hurling manager Pat Ryan has made three changes from the side that beat Wexford (2-21 to 0-12) for their clash against Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday at 7.30pm, live on the TG4 player and app.

Three are enforced as Sean O'Donoghue (groin injury), Robert Downey (ankle injury) and Declan Dalton (suspended) aren't available.

In come Eoin Roche, Ciaran Joyce and Ethan Twomey for the respective players.

The final change sees Brian Roche being replaced by the returning Alan Connolly, Shane Kingston moves out to centre forward.

Newcestown man Luke Meade moves to the centre back position while Tim O'Mahony goes to midfield.

The full team is named below:

1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2. Niall O’ Leary, Castlelyons

3. Ger Millerick, Fr.O’Neills

4. Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

5. Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr

6. Luke Meade, Newcestown

7. Cormac O’Brien, Newtownshandrum

8. Tim O’Mahony, Newtownshandrum

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarr’s

11.Shane Kingston, Douglas

12. Shane Barrett, Blarney

13. Brian Hayes, St.Finbarr’s

14. Padraig Power, Blarney

15. Alan Connolly, Blackrock

Replacements:

16. Brion Saunderson, Midleton

17. Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers

18. Damien Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s

19. Mark Coleman, Blarney

20. Micheal Mullins, Whitechurch

21. Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin

22. Brian Roche, Bride Rovers

23. Diarmuid Healy, Lisgoold

24. Conor Lehane, Midleton

25. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers

26. Robbie Cotter, Blackrock