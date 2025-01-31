Four changes for Cork as they prepare for Limerick battle

CORK hurling manager Pat Ryan has made three changes from the side that beat Wexford (2-21 to 0-12) for their clash against Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday at 7.30pm, live on the TG4 player and app.
Three are enforced as Sean O'Donoghue (groin injury), Robert Downey (ankle injury) and Declan Dalton (suspended) aren't available.
In come Eoin Roche, Ciaran Joyce and Ethan Twomey for the respective players.
The final change sees Brian Roche being replaced by the returning Alan Connolly, Shane Kingston moves out to centre forward.
Newcestown man Luke Meade moves to the centre back position while Tim O'Mahony goes to midfield.
The full team is named below:
1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig
2. Niall O’ Leary, Castlelyons
3. Ger Millerick, Fr.O’Neills
4. Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
5. Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr
6. Luke Meade, Newcestown
7. Cormac O’Brien, Newtownshandrum
8. Tim O’Mahony, Newtownshandrum
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville
10.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarr’s
11.Shane Kingston, Douglas
12. Shane Barrett, Blarney
13. Brian Hayes, St.Finbarr’s
14. Padraig Power, Blarney
15. Alan Connolly, Blackrock
Replacements:
16. Brion Saunderson, Midleton
17. Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers
18. Damien Cahalane, St. Finbarr’s
19. Mark Coleman, Blarney
20. Micheal Mullins, Whitechurch
21. Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin
22. Brian Roche, Bride Rovers
23. Diarmuid Healy, Lisgoold
24. Conor Lehane, Midleton
25. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers
26. Robbie Cotter, Blackrock